Transphorm President & Co-Founder, Dr. Primit Parikh, Interviewed by The Wall Street Resource

In the interview, Dr. Parikh highlighted that Transphorm is a recognized leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion with over 1,000 patents and patent applications worldwide. The total addressable market for GaN is expected to nearly double and exceed $3 billion within 5 years, driven by expanded adoption in several rapidly growing end market applications such as automotive EV and charging, power adapters for fast charging 5G phone, as well as data center and cloud infrastructure. As part of his comments, he detailed the market success of Transphorm’s comprehensive product portfolio of GaN devices from sub 100 watt to 10 kilowatt power levels, all of which exhibit best-in-class performance with the highest quality and reliability in the industry. The Company has established strong strategic partnerships with Marelli, Nexperia, Yaskawa and Fujitsu – and today, Transphorm is successfully ramping shipments for its growing number of design and contract wins across an expanding base of commercial and government customers.

Founded in 2007, Transphorm is a global semiconductor company and a pioneering technology leader in wide-bandgap GaN power electronic devices for high-voltage power conversion applications. The Company’s products target power applications ranging from 30 watt to 300 watt (power adapters and chargers) to multi-kilowatt applications for chargers and converters used across high-growth end markets including data center, communications infrastructure, industrial and automotive. Transphorm’s GaN-on-silicon FET products stand out in the industry due to their capability to withstand higher voltage, starting at a 650 volt rating and reaching up to 900 volts and with 1200 volt products currently under development.