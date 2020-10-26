Henry Schein is now the majority owner of the new entity, with the California Dental Association (CDA) retaining an interest in the newly formed operating company, called TDSC, Inc. With 2019 sales of approximately $20 million, TDSC is expected to be neutral to Henry Schein’s 2020 earnings per diluted share and accretive thereafter. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and The Dentists Supply Company (TDSC) today announced the completion of the agreement to form a new entity to better serve state dental association members with an online-only option for purchasing dental supplies. TDSC.com, Powered by Henry Schein is now live and will continue to offer everyday low pricing for dental practices that prefer an online ordering experience. The agreement was announced on October 14, 2020.

“TDSC is a highly regarded, fast-growing company that nicely complements our existing dental business, and we are delighted to have completed this partnership," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our new alliance with TDSC expands the options available to dentists to do business with us.

“For customers who prefer an online-only ordering experience, we are now able to accommodate that through TDSC.com, with enhanced product and delivery offerings,” Mr. Bergman said. “Henry Schein remains committed to continue to serve our customers through our high-touch, full-service value proposition–providing world-class supply chain systems and online ordering capabilities, practice management software and digital technology, and an extensive array of equipment and other services.”

Launched in 2017 by CDA, TDSC serves members of all 50 state dental associations with an everyday low-price, online-only option for purchasing dental supplies. Any member of a state dental association is eligible to purchase on TDSC.com, Powered by Henry Schein. Customers of the online-only service will now benefit from an expanded product portfolio, enhanced shipping, improved order fulfillment, and faster delivery backed by Henry Schein. In addition, Henry Schein plans to offer a select set of branded consumable merchandise as well as Henry Schein corporate brand products to TDSC customers.