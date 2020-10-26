 

Passage Bio’s PBGM01 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:00  |  46   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan drug designation for the company’s lead gene therapy candidate PBGM01 for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1). PBGM01, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-delivery gene therapy, has previously been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of GM1. GM1 is a rare and often life-threatening central nervous system disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies available.

“GM1, most common and severe in infants, results in rapid neurodegeneration and is simply devastating for patients and their families,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “PBGM01 is a potentially transformative gene therapy that may lead to the preservation of neurological function and an improvement in developmental potential and survival in patients with GM1. Receiving orphan drug designation for PBGM01 in the European Union is an important milestone that will propel our efforts to bring this much-needed therapy to waiting patients.”

The EC grants orphan drug designation based on a positive opinion issued by the EMA Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP). To qualify for orphan designation, an investigational medicinal product must be intended to treat a chronically debilitating or life-threatening condition that affects fewer than five in 10,000 people across the European Union and there is no effective treatment approved in EU. With EMA orphan drug designation, Passage Bio will receive certain benefits and incentives including 10-year market exclusivity for the approved therapeutic indication once PBGM01 receives marketing authorization as well as clinical protocol assistance and reduced regulatory fees.

Passage Bio expects to initiate dosing of PBGM01 in a Phase 1/2 trial late in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021, with initial 30-day safety and biomarker data expected in the late first half of 2021. The trial will be an open-label, dose escalation study of PBGM01 administered by a single injection into the intra cisterna magna, or ICM, in pediatric subjects with infantile GM1.

Seite 1 von 4
Passage Bio Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Passage Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data That Show Single Injection of Optimized AAV Vector into Cerebral Spinal Fluid Corrects Neurological Disease, Supporting Advancement of PBGM01 into Clinic
06.10.20
Passage Bio to Participate in 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa