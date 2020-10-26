HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $10.6 million, or $0.38 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $17.4 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We delivered solid results in the third quarter despite the challenges presented by the low interest rate environment and economic uncertainty. Our banks have long prioritized safety and soundness, disciplined growth, and consistent through-the-cycle profitability, and I am pleased to see this focus maintained as we completed our first year as a public company earlier this month. While we remain conservative in building our loan loss reserves to address possible credit deterioration as the pandemic continues, we are encouraged by the stability we are seeing in asset quality, which reflects the strength of our borrowers and our conservative approach to credit. Our nonperforming loans are down from a year ago and our annualized net charge-offs through the first nine months of 2020 amounted to just 0.04% of average loans. In addition, our COVID-19 loan modifications declined by 82% to $36 million, or just 1.6% of our total loans, at the end of the third quarter. With ample liquidity and capital levels, strong asset quality, and a stable deposit base, we are well positioned to continue supporting our customers and communities through this crisis while generating solid results for our shareholders.”

C Corp Equivalent Net Income

Prior to October 11, 2019, the Company operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Effective October 11, 2019, the Company voluntarily revoked its S Corporation status and became a taxable entity (C Corporation). As such, any periods prior to October 11, 2019 only reflect state replacement taxes. To facilitate comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which do not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

The Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $13.1 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.



Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $10.8 million, or $0.39 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $14.3 million, or $0.80 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $28.9 million, nearly unchanged from the second quarter of 2020 as growth in average interest-earning assets was largely offset by lower yields on loans and securities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $4.3 million, or 12.9%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.39% compared to 3.51% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in the average yield on earning assets, partially due to the addition of lower yielding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin remained low at 2 basis points during the third quarter of 2020 compared to less than 1 basis point during the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 4.27%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 4 basis points during the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.1 million, an increase of 24.7% from $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.0 million increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans attributable to a strong mortgage refinancing environment and a $0.4 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts. Third quarter 2020 results included a negative $0.3 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to a negative $0.5 million fair value adjustment in the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased 32.6% from $7.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans and a less negative MSR fair value adjustment. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.6 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.5 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefits expense as second quarter of 2020 results included a $0.6 million charge related to the termination of the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) that was paid out in June 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 0.8% from $22.3 million. Lower employee benefits expense, due to the termination and liquidation of the SERP, was more than offset by increases in salaries, FDIC insurance, and other noninterest expenses. Higher salaries expense was driven by increases in mortgage lender commissions and overtime for mortgage support personnel, as a result of increased residential mortgage origination volume.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.28 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $2.28 billion at June 30, 2020 and $2.17 billion at September 30, 2019. The $3.8 million increase in loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to an $18.1 million increase in construction and land development loans and a $13.0 million increase in multi-family loans being largely offset by a $19.0 million reduction in commercial and industrial loans, a $3.5 million decline in agricultural and farmland loans and a $3.2 million reduction in commercial real estate - owner occupied loans. The $71.1 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a $65.7 million reduction in participation loan balances.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.02 billion at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020, compared with $2.70 billion at September 30, 2019. Increases in interest-bearing demand and savings balances were substantially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing, money market and time deposit balances in the third quarter.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $15.2 million, or 0.67% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared with $14.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, and $19.1 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the movement of one $4.1 million loan to nonaccrual partially offset by reductions from the pay-off or pay-down on three relationships combined with a charge-down of one relationship.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to adjustments to qualitative factors to reflect changes in the economic environment.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis compared to net recoveries of $63 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of total loans and 208.14% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, compared with 1.31% of total loans and 213.04% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

Well Capitalized September 30, Regulatory 2020 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.81 % 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.98 % 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.52 % 6.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.04 % 5.00 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.05 % N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.36 % N/A





Subordinated Note Issuance

To further enhance the Company’s strong capital and liquidity positions, HBT Financial successfully completed a private placement of $40.0 million 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 during the quarter. This issuance of subordinated notes, which qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital, contributed to an increase in HBT Financial’s total risk based capital ratio, which was 16.81% at September 30, 2020, compared to 15.13% at June 30, 2020, while also significantly bolstering the cash reserves held at the holding company.

Annualization Factor

The method used to calculate annualization factors for interim period ratios has changed from financial information previously presented. The annualization factor is now calculated using the number of days in the year divided by the number of days in the interim period. Previously, annualization factors were calculated as 4 divided by the number of quarters in the interim period, or an annualization factor of 4 for a quarterly period. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented and did not have a material impact on the annualized interim ratios.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of September 30, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.5 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.0 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 25,118 $ 25,337 $ 29,308 $ 77,396 $ 89,257 Federally tax exempt 542 532 684 1,748 2,130 Securities: Taxable 3,266 3,172 3,572 9,772 11,295 Federally tax exempt 1,233 1,227 1,395 3,488 4,459 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 65 79 662 873 1,948 Other interest and dividend income 14 14 15 42 46 Total interest and dividend income 30,238 30,361 35,636 93,319 109,135 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 843 1,042 2,000 3,480 6,094 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9 11 17 40 48 Borrowings 1 1 — 2 7 Subordinated notes 147 — — 147 — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 367 399 478 1,209 1,462 Total interest expense 1,367 1,453 2,495 4,878 7,611 Net interest income 28,871 28,908 33,141 88,441 101,524 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,174 3,573 684 10,102 3,266 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,697 25,335 32,457 78,339 98,258 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,146 1,998 1,985 5,936 5,813 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,493 1,133 2,111 4,460 5,805 Wealth management fees 1,646 1,507 1,676 4,967 4,916 Mortgage servicing 724 727 795 2,175 2,342 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (268 ) (508 ) (860 ) (2,947 ) (2,982 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 3,184 2,135 992 5,855 2,177 Gains (losses) on securities (2 ) 57 (73 ) 3 42 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 27 58 (20 ) 120 132 Gains (losses) on other assets 1 (69 ) (29 ) (71 ) 1,244 Title insurance activity — — — — 167 Other noninterest income 1,101 1,022 1,005 2,866 2,759 Total noninterest income 10,052 8,060 7,582 23,364 22,415 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,595 12,674 12,303 38,023 36,422 Employee benefits 1,666 2,455 2,253 6,555 8,220 Occupancy of bank premises 1,609 1,642 1,785 5,079 5,260 Furniture and equipment 679 609 545 1,891 2,050 Data processing 1,583 1,672 1,471 4,841 4,023 Marketing and customer relations 690 817 801 2,551 2,837 Amortization of intangible assets 305 305 335 927 1,087 FDIC insurance 222 218 8 476 435 Loan collection and servicing 450 494 547 1,292 1,901 Foreclosed assets 226 88 196 403 525 Other noninterest expense 2,460 2,525 2,059 7,253 6,316 Total noninterest expense 22,485 23,499 22,303 69,291 69,076 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 14,264 9,896 17,736 32,412 51,597 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,701 2,477 299 8,209 819 NET INCOME $ 10,563 $ 7,419 $ 17,437 $ 24,203 $ 50,778 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.38 $ 0.27 $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 2.82 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.38 $ 0.27 $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 2.82 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 27,457,306 18,027,512 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION Historical income before income tax expense $ 17,736 $ 51,597 Pro forma C Corp equivalent income tax expense 4,614 13,313 Pro forma C Corp equivalent net income $ 13,122 $ 38,284 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.73 $ 2.12 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.73 $ 2.12

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 22,347 $ 21,789 $ 19,969 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 214,377 292,576 134,972 Cash and cash equivalents 236,724 314,365 154,941 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks — — 248 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 814,798 701,353 618,120 Debt securities held-to-maturity 74,510 73,823 99,861 Equity securities 4,814 4,815 4,436 Restricted stock, at cost 2,498 2,498 2,425 Loans held for sale 23,723 25,934 7,608 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,279,639 2,275,795 2,171,014 Allowance for loan losses (31,654 ) (29,723 ) (22,761 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,247,985 2,246,072 2,148,253 Bank premises and equipment, net 53,271 53,883 54,105 Bank premises held for sale 121 121 121 Foreclosed assets 3,857 4,450 6,574 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,103 3,408 4,366 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 5,571 5,839 7,936 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 13,820 12,661 14,816 Other assets 25,643 27,405 18,018 Total assets $ 3,535,223 $ 3,501,412 $ 3,166,613 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 850,306 $ 856,030 $ 649,316 Interest-bearing 2,166,355 2,159,083 2,054,742 Total deposits 3,016,661 3,015,113 2,704,058 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 45,438 51,354 32,267 Subordinated notes 39,218 — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,632 37,616 37,566 Other liabilities 40,980 49,489 43,786 Total liabilities 3,179,929 3,153,572 2,817,677 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 275 275 181 Surplus 190,787 190,687 32,288 Retained earnings 146,101 139,667 311,055 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,131 17,211 8,431 Less cost of treasury stock held — — (3,019 ) Total stockholders’ equity 355,294 347,840 348,936 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,535,223 $ 3,501,412 $ 3,166,613 SHARE INFORMATION Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 389,231 $ 408,230 $ 340,650 Agricultural and farmland 235,597 239,101 205,041 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 225,345 228,506 239,805 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 532,454 535,339 552,262 Multi-family 199,441 186,440 191,646 Construction and land development 265,758 247,640 210,939 One-to-four family residential 308,365 308,133 321,947 Municipal, consumer, and other 123,448 122,406 108,724 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,279,639 $ 2,275,795 $ 2,171,014 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 168,466 $ 166,868 $ — Agricultural and farmland 4,179 4,027 — Municipal, consumer, and other 7,095 7,063 — Total PPP Loans $ 179,740 $ 177,958 $ —





September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 850,306 $ 856,030 $ 649,316 Interest-bearing demand 885,719 880,007 800,471 Money market 475,047 480,497 463,444 Savings 497,682 487,761 426,707 Time 307,907 310,818 364,120 Total deposits $ 3,016,661 $ 3,015,113 $ 2,704,058

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,277,826 $ 25,660 4.48 % $ 2,265,032 $ 25,869 4.59 % $ 2,191,230 $ 29,992 5.43 % Securities 831,120 4,499 2.15 721,817 4,399 2.45 745,532 4,967 2.64 Deposits with banks 274,022 65 0.09 326,216 79 0.10 136,635 662 1.93 Other 2,498 14 2.29 2,496 14 2.21 2,425 15 2.35 Total interest-earning assets 3,385,466 $ 30,238 3.55 % 3,315,561 $ 30,361 3.68 % 3,075,822 $ 35,636 4.60 % Allowance for loan losses (30,221 ) (26,125 ) (22,326 ) Noninterest-earning assets 157,446 163,713 149,146 Total assets $ 3,512,691 $ 3,453,149 $ 3,202,642 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 888,941 $ 123 0.05 % $ 860,131 $ 162 0.08 % $ 812,526 $ 347 0.17 % Money market 479,314 96 0.08 477,441 118 0.10 468,139 497 0.42 Savings 493,278 37 0.03 474,609 50 0.04 428,447 70 0.06 Time 306,154 587 0.76 317,965 712 0.90 383,070 1,086 1.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,167,687 843 0.15 2,130,146 1,042 0.20 2,092,182 2,000 0.38 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,686 9 0.06 53,867 11 0.08 35,757 17 0.18 Borrowings 1,196 1 0.47 2,582 1 0.03 33 — 2.40 Subordinated notes 11,976 147 4.87 — — — — — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,621 367 3.89 37,605 399 4.26 37,561 478 5.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,270,166 $ 1,367 0.24 % 2,224,200 $ 1,453 0.26 % 2,165,533 $ 2,495 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 846,808 824,232 651,085 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 40,421 58,177 37,274 Total liabilities 3,157,395 3,106,609 2,853,892 Stockholders' Equity 355,296 346,540 348,750 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,512,691 $ 3,453,149 $ 3,202,642 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 28,871 3.39 % $ 28,908 3.51 % $ 33,141 4.27 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 495 0.06 483 0.06 559 0.08 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 29,366 3.45 % $ 29,391 3.57 % $ 33,700 4.35 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.31 % 3.42 % 4.14 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,115,300 $ 1,091,361 $ 910,289 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.49 1.49 1.42 Cost of total deposits 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.29 %





(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,228,145 $ 79,144 4.74 % $ 2,184,263 $ 91,387 5.59 % Securities 740,834 13,260 2.39 779,375 15,754 2.70 Deposits with banks 283,730 873 0.41 131,209 1,948 1.99 Other 2,473 42 2.29 2,527 46 2.42 Total interest-earning assets 3,255,182 $ 93,319 3.83 % 3,097,374 $ 109,135 4.71 % Allowance for loan losses (26,288 ) (21,346 ) Noninterest-earning assets 156,121 147,972 Total assets $ 3,385,015 $ 3,224,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 853,775 $ 536 0.08 % $ 821,848 $ 1,175 0.19 % Money market 473,647 608 0.17 455,469 1,356 0.40 Savings 467,482 157 0.04 428,865 207 0.06 Time 321,905 2,179 0.90 408,972 3,356 1.10 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,116,809 3,480 0.22 2,115,154 6,094 0.39 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 49,183 40 0.11 39,542 48 0.16 Borrowings 1,333 2 0.19 378 7 2.61 Subordinated notes 4,021 147 4.87 — — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,605 1,209 4.30 37,544 1,462 5.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,208,951 $ 4,878 0.29 % 2,192,618 $ 7,611 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 780,826 654,818 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 47,426 31,720 Total liabilities 3,037,203 2,879,156 Stockholders' Equity 347,812 344,844 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,385,015 3,224,000 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 88,441 3.63 % $ 101,524 4.38 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 1,441 0.06 1,775 0.08 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 89,882 3.69 % $ 103,299 4.46 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.54 % 4.25 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,046,231 $ 904,756 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.47 1.41 Cost of total deposits 0.16 % 0.29 %





(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 15,191 $ 13,945 $ 18,977 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 17 7 95 Total nonperforming loans 15,208 13,952 19,072 Foreclosed assets 3,857 4,450 6,574 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,065 $ 18,402 $ 25,646 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 10,179 $ 9,059 $ 11,268 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 17 7 95 Total nonperforming loans (originated) 10,196 9,066 11,363 Foreclosed assets 939 1,092 1,048 Total nonperforming (originated) $ 11,135 $ 10,158 $ 12,411 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 5,012 $ 4,886 $ 7,709 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — — — Total nonperforming loans (acquired) 5,012 4,886 7,709 Foreclosed assets 2,918 3,358 5,526 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 7,930 $ 8,244 $ 13,235 Allowance for loan losses $ 31,654 $ 29,723 $ 22,761 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,279,639 $ 2,275,795 $ 2,171,014 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 2,148,074 2,132,189 1,987,265 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 131,565 143,606 183,749 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.05 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 208.14 213.04 119.34 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.67 0.61 0.88 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 0.53 0.81 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.83 0.81 1.18 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.52 0.48 0.62 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 3.81 % 3.40 % 4.20 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 5.90 5.61 6.99





(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $30 thousand, $0.1 million, and $0.7 million as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020

2019 2020

2019 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 29,723 $ 26,087 $ 22,542 $ 22,299 $ 20,509 Provision 2,174 3,573 684 10,102 3,266 Charge-offs (1,078 ) (160 ) (937 ) (2,459 ) (2,436 ) Recoveries 835 223 472 1,712 1,422 Ending balance $ 31,654 $ 29,723 $ 22,761 $ 31,654 $ 22,761 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 243 $ (63 ) $ 465 $ 747 $ 1,014 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) (20 ) 3 224 155 182 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) 263 (66 ) 241 592 832 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,277,826 $ 2,265,032 $ 2,191,230 $ 2,228,145 $ 2,184,263 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 2,140,376 2,117,131 2,001,803 2,080,668 1,979,383 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 137,450 147,901 189,427 147,477 204,880 Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * 0.04 % (0.01 ) % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) — — 0.04 0.01 0.01 Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) 0.76 (0.18 ) 0.50 0.54 0.54





(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 10,563 $ 7,419 $ 17,437 $ 24,203 $ 50,778 Earnings per share - Basic 0.38 0.27 0.97 0.88 2.82 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.38 0.27 0.97 0.88 2.82 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A N/A $ 13,122 N/A $ 38,284 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (1) N/A N/A 0.73 N/A 2.12 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (1) N/A N/A 0.73 N/A 2.12 Book value per share $ 12.94 $ 12.67 $ 19.36 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 27,457,306 18,027,512 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.39 % 3.51 % 4.27 % 3.63 % 4.38 % Efficiency ratio 56.98 62.74 53.94 61.15 54.86 Loan to deposit ratio 75.57 75.48 80.29 Return on average assets * 1.20 % 0.86 % 2.16 % 0.96 % 2.11 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 11.83 8.61 19.84 9.30 19.69 C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) N/A N/A 1.63 % N/A 1.59 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A N/A 14.93 N/A 14.84 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted net income (2) $ 10,755 $ 8,218 $ 14,343 $ 27,352 $ 43,010 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (2) 0.39 0.30 0.80 0.99 2.39 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (2) 0.39 0.30 0.80 0.99 2.39 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.97 $ 11.68 $ 17.80 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 3.45 % 3.57 % 4.35 % 3.69 % 4.46 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 56.27 61.93 53.21 60.37 54.08 Adjusted return on average assets * (2) 1.22 % 0.96 % 1.78 % 1.08 % 1.78 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (2) 12.04 9.54 16.32 10.50 16.68 Return on average tangible common equity * (2) 12.80 % 9.34 % 21.58 % 10.08 % 21.46 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2) N/A N/A 16.24 N/A 16.18 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (2) 13.03 10.35 17.75 11.40 18.18





(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 10,563 $ 7,419 $ 17,437 $ 24,203 $ 50,778 C Corp equivalent adjustment (2) — — (4,315 ) — (12,494 ) C Corp equivalent net income (2) 10,563 7,419 13,122 24,203 38,284 Adjustments: Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1) — — (3 ) — 533 Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans — (609 ) (845 ) (1,457 ) (4,161 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (268 ) (508 ) (860 ) (2,947 ) (2,982 ) Total adjustments (268 ) (1,117 ) (1,708 ) (4,404 ) (6,610 ) Tax effect of adjustments 76 318 487 1,255 1,884 Less adjustments after tax effect (192 ) (799 ) (1,221 ) (3,149 ) (4,726 ) Adjusted net income $ 10,755 $ 8,218 $ 14,343 $ 27,352 $ 43,010 Average assets $ 3,512,691 $ 3,453,149 $ 3,202,642 $ 3,385,015 $ 3,224,000 Return on average assets * 1.20 % 0.86 % 2.16 % 0.96 2.11 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2) N/A N/A 1.63 N/A 1.59 Adjusted return on average assets * 1.22 0.96 1.78 1.08 1.78





(1) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.

(2) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020

2020

2019 2020

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Numerator: Net income $ 10,563 $ 7,419 $ 17,437 $ 24,203 $ 50,778 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (28 ) (19 ) — (62 ) — Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 10,535 $ 7,400 $ 17,437 $ 24,141 $ 50,778 C Corp equivalent net income (3) N/A N/A $ 13,122 N/A $ 38,284 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (3) N/A N/A — N/A — Numerator for C Corp equivalent earnings per share - basic and diluted (3) N/A N/A $ 13,122 N/A $ 38,284 Adjusted net income $ 10,755 $ 8,218 $ 14,343 $ 27,352 $ 43,010 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (28 ) (22 ) — (69 ) — Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 10,727 $ 8,196 $ 14,343 $ 27,283 $ 43,010 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 27,457,306 18,027,512 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units (2) — — — — — Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 27,457,306 18,027,512 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.27 $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 2.82 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.27 $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 2.82 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (3) N/A N/A $ 0.73 N/A $ 2.12 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (3) N/A N/A $ 0.73 N/A $ 2.12 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.80 $ 0.99 $ 2.39 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.80 $ 0.99 $ 2.39

(1) The Company has granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.

(2) Restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of common stock equivalents during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. There were no restricted stock units outstanding during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 28,871 $ 28,908 $ 33,141 $ 88,441 $ 101,524 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 495 483 559 1,441 1,775 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 29,366 $ 29,391 $ 33,700 $ 89,882 $ 103,299 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.39 % 3.51 % 4.27 % 3.63 % 4.38 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.06 0.08 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.45 % 3.57 % 4.35 % 3.69 % 4.46 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,385,466 $ 3,315,561 $ 3,075,822 $ 3,255,182 $ 3,097,374





(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 22,485 $ 23,499 $ 22,303 $ 69,291 $ 69,076 Less: amortization of intangible assets 305 305 335 927 1,087 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 22,180 $ 23,194 $ 21,968 $ 68,364 $ 67,989 Net interest income $ 28,871 $ 28,908 $ 33,141 $ 88,441 $ 101,524 Total noninterest income 10,052 8,060 7,582 23,364 22,415 Operating revenue 38,923 36,968 40,723 111,805 123,939 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 495 483 559 1,441 1,775 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 39,418 $ 37,451 $ 41,282 $ 113,246 $ 125,714 Efficiency ratio 56.98 % 62.74 % 53.94 % 61.15 % 54.86 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 56.27 61.93 53.21 60.37 54.08





(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 355,294 $ 347,840 $ 348,936 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,103 3,408 4,366 Tangible common equity $ 328,571 $ 320,812 $ 320,950 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,535,223 $ 3,501,412 $ 3,166,613 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,103 3,408 4,366 Tangible assets $ 3,508,500 $ 3,474,384 $ 3,138,627 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.05 % 9.93 % 11.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.36 9.23 10.23 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 Book value per share $ 12.94 $ 12.67 $ 19.36 Tangible book value per share 11.97 11.68 17.80

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 355,296 $ 346,540 $ 348,750 $ 347,812 $ 344,844 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,284 3,589 4,561 3,589 4,924 Average tangible common equity $ 328,392 $ 319,331 $ 320,569 $ 320,603 $ 316,300 Net income $ 10,563 $ 7,419 $ 17,437 $ 24,203 $ 50,778 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A N/A 13,122 N/A 38,284 Adjusted net income 10,755 8,218 14,343 27,352 43,010 Return on average stockholders' equity * 11.83 % 8.61 % 19.84 % 9.30 % 19.69 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A N/A 14.93 N/A 14.84 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 12.04 9.54 16.32 10.50 16.68 Return on average tangible common equity * 12.80 % 9.34 % 21.58 % 10.08 % 21.46 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) N/A N/A 16.24 N/A 16.18 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 13.03 10.35 17.75 11.40 18.18





(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

