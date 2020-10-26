 

FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES PURGE VIRUS, LLC HAS DEPLOYED ULTRAVIOLET TECHNOLOGY FOR RELATED PROPERTIES CORPORATION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:00  |  60   |   |   

Chicago, IL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) announces a major recent disinfection project from its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC.

Related Properties Corporation Reduces the Spread of COVID-19 at 1700 East Putnam Ave, Old Greenwich, CT with Ultraviolet Technology from Purge Virus

Purge Virus, LLC (https://purgevirus.com/) announced today the activation of ultraviolet technology for the flagship multi-tenant office building at 1700 East Putnam Avenue in Old Greenwich, Connecticut (https://www.1700eastputnam.com/). The large 180,000 square foot property is owned and managed by Related Properties Corporation, an affiliate of Related Companies based in New York City. The germicidal disinfection technology has the dual advantage of saving energy and reducing maintenance costs, since the installations are within the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system. The placements are between the coils and fans at the nine (9) Air Handling Units (AHUs).

In addition to inactivating pathogens such as COVID-19, the 253.7 nanometer wavelength Ultraviolet C (UVC) kills mildew and other biomatter on the AHU coils to increase efficiency and save added money by reducing the need for regular cleaning. The technology is made in the USA with Buy American Act (BAA) Compliance and may set the “new normal” for clean air in private sector and US government buildings across America and around the world. Beyond COVID-19, clean air has health advantages by reducing the adverse impact of future pathogens and influenza that contribute to respiratory illness and the escalating cost of healthcare.

“We are pleased to have the state-of-the-art disinfection technology from Purge Virus. We chose to conduct the installation ourselves. The installation was straightforward, and we found the equipment to be manufactured to a high standard. Now our tenants at 1700 East Putnam Ave will benefit from enhanced air purification to address the immediate COVID-19 plight and for years to come,” said Paul Dumont, President - Related Properties Corporation.

“We applaud the team at Related Properties for leading by example with the advanced building-wide disinfection system. 1700 E Putnam may be one of the largest commercial office buildings in America to adopt HVAC clean-air technology, and we expect that others will follow their lead. I would also like to commend the development team who worked diligently through COVID-19 to launch this project,” said Charles Szoradi, CEO of Purge Virus, LLC.

Seite 1 von 3
2050 Motors Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
FOMO CORP. AND PURGE VIRUS, LLC ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION CLOSING
30.09.20
FOMO CORP. AND PURGE VIRUS LLC ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT SIGNING