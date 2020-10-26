FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES PURGE VIRUS, LLC HAS DEPLOYED ULTRAVIOLET TECHNOLOGY FOR RELATED PROPERTIES CORPORATION

Purge Virus, LLC ( https://purgevirus.com/ ) announced today the activation of ultraviolet technology for the flagship multi-tenant office building at 1700 East Putnam Avenue in Old Greenwich, Connecticut ( https://www.1700eastputnam.com/ ). The large 180,000 square foot property is owned and managed by Related Properties Corporation, an affiliate of Related Companies based in New York City. The germicidal disinfection technology has the dual advantage of saving energy and reducing maintenance costs, since the installations are within the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system. The placements are between the coils and fans at the nine (9) Air Handling Units (AHUs).

In addition to inactivating pathogens such as COVID-19, the 253.7 nanometer wavelength Ultraviolet C (UVC) kills mildew and other biomatter on the AHU coils to increase efficiency and save added money by reducing the need for regular cleaning. The technology is made in the USA with Buy American Act (BAA) Compliance and may set the “new normal” for clean air in private sector and US government buildings across America and around the world. Beyond COVID-19, clean air has health advantages by reducing the adverse impact of future pathogens and influenza that contribute to respiratory illness and the escalating cost of healthcare.

“We are pleased to have the state-of-the-art disinfection technology from Purge Virus. We chose to conduct the installation ourselves. The installation was straightforward, and we found the equipment to be manufactured to a high standard. Now our tenants at 1700 East Putnam Ave will benefit from enhanced air purification to address the immediate COVID-19 plight and for years to come,” said Paul Dumont, President - Related Properties Corporation.

“We applaud the team at Related Properties for leading by example with the advanced building-wide disinfection system. 1700 E Putnam may be one of the largest commercial office buildings in America to adopt HVAC clean-air technology, and we expect that others will follow their lead. I would also like to commend the development team who worked diligently through COVID-19 to launch this project,” said Charles Szoradi, CEO of Purge Virus, LLC.