 

O3 Mining Files PEA Technical Report For Marban Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V:OIII) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its 100% owned Marban project at the Malartic property, in the world-class mining region of Val D'Or in Québec, Canada.

The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The technical report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Marban Project" and dated October 23, 2020 (effective date of September 3, 2020), has been prepared for O3 Mining by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with the assistance of Moose Mountain Technical Services, Golder Associates Inc. and WSP Canada (the "Marban PEA"). The Marban PEA is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining’s issuer profile.

O3 Mining's news release dated September 8, 2020 (entitled "O3 Mining Delivers Positive PEA for Marban Project") summarizes key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Marban PEA. The Corporation is please to report there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Marban PEA and O3 Mining's news release dated September 8, 2020.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining, which forms part of the Osisko Group of companies, is a mine development and emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada - focused on projects in Québec and Ontario – with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in properties in Québec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val D'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Faut. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Québec.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Technical Information

Readers are cautioned that the Marban PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorize as mineral reserves. The mineral resource estimate disclosed in the Marban PEA may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically. There is no certainty that the results, assumptions or estimates in the Marban PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on O3 Mining, please contact:
Jose Vizquerra
President, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 363-8653


O3 Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
87
O3 Mining - Osisko Exploration die 3.