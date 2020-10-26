Deveron Expands Agriculture Soil Network Footprint in the USA and Canada

The Company’s sales team has been actively engaging with new customers looking to leverage Deveron’s ability to improve programs for soil health. Deveron has added 4 additional enterprise customers, that collectively service thousands of farms in the US and Canada. This new opportunity provides a great base to sell Deveron’s additional analytic services.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deveron Corp. (TSX-V: FARM) ( “Deveron” or the “Company” ) a leading agriculture digital services and insights provider in North America, is pleased to announce it is has expanded its network of soil sampling data technicians adding new hubs in Saskatchewan, Canada and Nebraska, United States. With increased capacity of up to 150,000 acres of soil sampling per season, Deveron is continuing to develop a turn-key solution to increase soil sampling volume. Whether it be farmer or agribusiness, the Company is positioning itself as a reliable partner that offers consistent pricing, standardized product, and service with a high-level of customer support across all the territories the Company operates in.

The key strategic objectives of the new relationships:

Continue to build North America’s most reliable, price consistent and scalable options for agribusinesses and farmers Expansion into two key agricultural markets where 58.9 million acres are collectively seeded with field crop1 Continue to expand the company’s total farm acres under management



Soil health is a key success factor in agriculture. Soil fertility levels continue to decrease, meaning farmers need more data to understand how to better manage their inputs. As more and more leaders in agriculture determine the need for a strategic, scalable and consistent offering for soil health, Deveron sees its service offering filling a major gap in the industry.

David MacMillan, Deveron’s President and CEO commented, “We believe that many of the best practices in agriculture do not get utilized because they are cost prohibitive and difficult to manage at scale across significant and diverse geographies. By building a network of soil sampling technicians focusing on consistent, timely and repeatable soil sampling for agribusiness, we believe farmers can benefit from economies of scale and will sample more, ask more questions about how they are applying inputs and ultimately want more digital recommendations in terms of how to improve yield and reduce costs on the farm. Today marks a significant step forward for our team in our goal to improve soil health by expanding into a combined market of 58.9 million acres. We are looking forward to building value with our new partners and driving significant volume growth in both soil sampling and analytical offerings in the years to come.”