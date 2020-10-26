Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, will host an investor update call to provide a business update and outlook on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will host a question and answer session at the end of the call.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). The conference call will be webcast live on the Company’s website and will be available for playback at the following URL: https://ir.akoustis.com/news-events/ir-calendar .