COMPASS Pathways plc to ring Nasdaq Stock Exchange opening bell in celebration of its successful $146.6 million IPO

London, UK – 26 October 2020



COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Exchange opening bell today, in celebration of its recently completed initial public offering .



George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, will be joined by members of the COMPASS team for the virtual ceremony, which will begin at approximately 9.20am Eastern Time, and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower at 43rd Street and Broadway, New York, NY. The bell ringing will take place at 9.30am Eastern Time, signifying the start of the day’s trading session.



George Goldsmith said, “I am honoured to be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of everyone at COMPASS Pathways. We are on a mission to transform mental health care and I know that every member of our 60-person team shares our strong sense of purpose and our determination to reduce the personal and economic burden of mental health suffering.



“We have a big vision. We see a world of mental wellbeing, a world in which mental health isn’t simply the absence of mental illness but the ability to flourish. Our first priority is to bring our psilocybin therapy to some of the millions of people who suffer with treatment-resistant depression. We want to develop new models of care, supported by evidence from clinical trials and in the real world.”

﻿About COMPASS Pathways

﻿COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 20 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “objective”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS’s control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.



These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in COMPASS’s Prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 21 September 2020 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.