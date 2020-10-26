Esports Entertainment Group Signs Agreement to Acquire Helix eSports and ggCircuit in Deal Valued at $43 Million

Webinar Scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM ET to Discuss Deal

Company raises FY22 revenue guidance to $42 million (Esports Entertainment is currently in FY21)

Creates the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the industry





Accelerates path to a global esports entertainment leader





Adds two million unique gamers to platform





Adds over 1000 connected locations





Adds state-of-the-art analytics platform





Helix eSports owns two of the five largest esports entertainment centers in the US





Adds safe and regulated player-vs-player wagering opportunities with Helix’s LANduel platform , which is in a pilot program with the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement





ggCircuit provides best-in-class enterprise software solutions to the esports industry



NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an online esports tournament and gaming company, entered into an agreement to acquire ggCircuit LLC (“ggCircuit”) and Helix eSports LLC (“Helix”) in a deal valued at approximately $43 million.

"With the acquisition of Helix and ggCircuit, we have created the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the entire ecosystem,” stated Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “These acquisitions significantly strengthen our Three Pillar Strategy, adding state-of-the-art esports entertainment centers, an esports-focused vertical enterprise software business, a best-in-class esports analytics platform, and a player-vs-player skill-based wagering platform to our diversified asset base. Together with what we’ve already built and further near-term acquisition opportunities, Esports Entertainment Group is well on its way to becoming a global industry leader.”

ggCircuit is a B2B software company that provides cloud-based management for LAN centers, a tournament platform, and integrated wallet/point-of-sale solutions for enterprise customers. ggCircuit has over 1,000 connected locations and has worked with enterprises such as GameStop, Dell, Best Buy and Lenovo as well as universities such as Ohio State, Syracuse and North Carolina. Their ggLeap product has over 60 million hours of usage by over two million unique gamers on tens of thousands of public gaming screens inside centers worldwide.