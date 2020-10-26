ContraFect Initiates Expanded Access to Exebacase for the Treatment of MRSA Bloodstream Infections in COVID-19 Patients

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that it has initiated an expanded access program to provide exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in COVID-19 patients. Exebacase has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company is providing expanded access to exebacase under a treatment protocol available to clinical sites participating in the ongoing Phase 3 study, which enables physicians to use exebacase to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients with persistent MRSA bacteremia, despite treatment with standard of care antibiotics. These patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 may now have access to exebacase since they are not eligible to participate in the ongoing Phase 3 study. Based on the results of the completed Phase 2 study, the Company believes that treatment with exebacase in addition to anti-staphylococcal antibiotics has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for many COVID-19 patients who have persistent MRSA bacteremia. More information about the program is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04597242).



Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., F.A.C.P., President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of ContraFect said, “As a company dedicated to defeating serious infectious diseases, it is our responsibility to actively attempt to help severely ill patients with COVID-19. Exebacase has the potential to treat MRSA superinfections in patients infected with COVID-19, a significant cause of severe disease. This enduring crisis, in addition to the upcoming flu season, demands that our potential breakthrough therapy be accessible to all patients who have life-threatening MRSA bacteremia, and we are hopeful that exebacase could have a favorable impact on patient outcomes.”