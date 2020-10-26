Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital to act as co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Eight Capital and Sprott Capital Partners (collectively, the “ Underwriters ”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 54,545,500 units of the Company (the “ Units ”), at a price of C$0.275 per Unit (the “ Offering Price ”) for gross proceeds to the Company of C$15,000,012.50 (the “ Offering ”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.41 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company will pay the Underwriters a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, subject to a reduced cash commission being payable on sales to certain members of the president’s list, including on any proceeds realized on the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

In addition, CGN Mining Company Limited. may exercise its right to maintain their pro rata interest in the outstanding shares of the Company by participating in the Offering, or by purchasing in a private placement, Units at the Offering Price which will increase the gross proceeds to the Company.

The Underwriters have been granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date (as defined herein), to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the Units offered under the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2020, or such other date as may be agreed by the Underwriters and the Company (the “Closing Date”), and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec.