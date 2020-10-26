 

Results from Prospective Prevalence Study Indicate that Eosinophilic Gastritis and Eosinophilic Duodenitis May be Significantly Underdiagnosed

-- 45% (181/405) of symptomatic patients biopsied with chronic functional gastrointestinal symptoms met the histologic criteria for eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today reported results from a prospective study examining the rates of elevated eosinophil and mast cell levels in patients with chronic unexplained gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms or functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs) such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia (FD). The results suggest that eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) are significantly underdiagnosed.

“Millions of patients in the United States suffer from unexplained chronic gastrointestinal symptoms or FGIDs. FGIDs are diagnoses of exclusion that are characterized by persistent GI symptoms occurring without an identified cause,” said Dr. William Chey, Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Michigan. “I believe this is the first prospective study to examine the presence of tissue eosinophilia in patients with FGIDs and/or chronic gastrointestinal symptoms using a standardized biopsy protocol, standardized histologic criteria and daily self-reported symptoms. Today’s results show that many of these patients have elevated and activated eosinophils suggesting that EG and/or EoD may be much more common than previously documented in the literature.”

Prevalence Study Design
This prospective, multi-center study assessed eosinophil and mast cell levels in biopsies obtained from patients with active, chronic unexplained gastrointestinal symptoms or FGIDs. Inclusion in the study required patients to have ≥6-month history of abdominal pain, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloating and/or early satiety without identifiable cause and unresponsive to pharmacologic or dietary intervention, or a diagnosis of IBS or FD. Gastric and duodenal biopsies were performed in patients who had an average weekly single symptom severity score ≥3 for abdominal pain, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloating or early satiety and a total symptom severity score ≥10 as assessed by the patient reported outcome (PRO) questionnaire used in the Company’s Phase 2 (ENIGMA) and Phase 3 EG and/or EoD studies. The primary endpoints were:

