 

Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $400,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Turning Point expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Turning Point pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at 212-518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
Turning Point Therapeutics Presents Initial Clinical Data From Phase 1 SHIELD-1 Study of Novel MET/SRC/CSF1R Inhibitor TPX-0022 at 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
22.10.20
Turning Point Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss Presentations at 2020 EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium
21.10.20
Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Abstract For TRIDENT-1 Clinical Study of Repotrectinib Accepted For Presentation at World Conference on Lung Cancer
07.10.20
Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Early Clinical Data For Novel MET Inhibitor TPX-0022 Selected For Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
30.09.20
Turning Point Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference