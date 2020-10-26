 

SAIC Wins $750 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army National Guard Intelligence and Security Directorate

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) won a new $750 million task order to provide mission engineering, integration, and enterprise solutions to support the Army National Guard (ARNG) Intelligence and Security (G-2) Directorate. The task order calls on SAIC to support ARNG Military Intelligence units across the United States.

“We are pleased to partner with the ARNG G-2 to enhance readiness for the Army National Guard MI Units by supporting their incredibly diverse, complex, and ever-changing mission parameters,” said James Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Defense Systems Group. “These warfighter and intelligence operators are critical to the overall defense of the nation both at home and abroad.”

The ARNG G-2 provides strategic resources, policy guidance, and oversight of the ARNG intelligence organization, as well as readiness, training, and operations to ARNG military intelligence (MI) soldiers and strategic partners. Under the new five-year Military Intelligence Services and Support task order, SAIC will provide enterprise solutions and services that enhance MI capabilities, enabling soldiers and strategic partners to increase readiness and meet mission requirements through efficient collaboration and integration.

These support services and solutions include:

  • Business operations
  • Security solutions
  • Training development and delivery
  • Engineering and information security
  • Enterprise intelligence operations,
  • Logistics and life cycle support

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

