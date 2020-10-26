Vistin Pharma ASA Invitation to Q3 2020 conference call
Oslo, Norway, 26 October 2020
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter 2020 results on Friday 30 October 2020. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Friday 30 October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in Norwegian.
The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Dial in details, Participants:
Confirmation Code:........ 9184755
International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo:................ +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r4qc96ix
*****
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com
Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.
