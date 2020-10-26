 

DGAP-DD SAP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.10.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Luka
Last name(s): Mucic

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
104.46 EUR 19742.94 EUR
104.52 EUR 30206.28 EUR
104.48 EUR 25284.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
104.4908 EUR 75233.3800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.10.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63278  26.10.2020 

