CF Energy Business Update

The Company is pleased to report that due to the lightening of travel restrictions and the relative stability of the COVID-19 pandemic within the PRC, tourism travel to Sanya, Hainan Province has returned to previous levels. During the Chinese National Holidays of October 1 to October 7, 2020, the Group’s natural gas distribution volume in Sanya increased by 5.95% compared to the same period in 2019. This is consistent with the return to normal level of natural gas distribution in September this year, where the distribution volume increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Q1 and Q2 2020, some of the Company’s connection works were delayed. However, as the market opens up, connection works increased in Q3 and we expect such momentum will continue in Q4 2020.

Meishan Project Business Update

The Company’s Meishan subsidiary has achieved the new milestone of securing natural gas for its steam powered heat distribution network in the Meishan New Economic Development Zone. A one-year liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) supply contract was signed with the Meishan natural gas subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) to provide the Company network with LNG for the use of industrial steam powered heating. The Meishan project construction progress had suffered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the construction of the energy station is expected to be completed by the end of this year. A letter of intent was also signed with CNPC to supply the Group’s energy distribution network with pipeline gas once its pipeline is completed, which is expected by July 2021. Pipeline gas will replace the more expensive LNG, and help reduce the overall cost of gas supplied, which is expected to encourage more customers to tap into the Company’s system.

Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project Business Update

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in slowing construction progress on the Haitang Bay project, by the end of September 2020, 36% of construction on the first energy station had been completed. Further, over 11,916m of pipeline has been welded and laid for the integrated smart energy network (6000m of pipeline laid through land reclamation bypassing a river), accounting for 83% of the total expected pipeline required for the network.