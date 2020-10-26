 

CF Energy Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:29  |  38   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces the following business updates:

Sanya Natural Gas Distribution Business Update

The Company is pleased to report that due to the lightening of travel restrictions and the relative stability of the COVID-19 pandemic within the PRC, tourism travel to Sanya, Hainan Province has returned to previous levels. During the Chinese National Holidays of October 1 to October 7, 2020, the Group’s natural gas distribution volume in Sanya increased by 5.95% compared to the same period in 2019. This is consistent with the return to normal level of natural gas distribution in September this year, where the distribution volume increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Q1 and Q2 2020, some of the Company’s connection works were delayed. However, as the market opens up, connection works increased in Q3 and we expect such momentum will continue in Q4 2020.

Meishan Project Business Update

The Company’s Meishan subsidiary has achieved the new milestone of securing natural gas for its steam powered heat distribution network in the Meishan New Economic Development Zone. A one-year liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) supply contract was signed with the Meishan natural gas subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) to provide the Company network with LNG for the use of industrial steam powered heating. The Meishan project construction progress had suffered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the construction of the energy station is expected to be completed by the end of this year. A letter of intent was also signed with CNPC to supply the Group’s energy distribution network with pipeline gas once its pipeline is completed, which is expected by July 2021. Pipeline gas will replace the more expensive LNG, and help reduce the overall cost of gas supplied, which is expected to encourage more customers to tap into the Company’s system.

Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project Business Update

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in slowing construction progress on the Haitang Bay project, by the end of September 2020, 36% of construction on the first energy station had been completed. Further, over 11,916m of pipeline has been welded and laid for the integrated smart energy network (6000m of pipeline laid through land reclamation bypassing a river), accounting for 83% of the total expected pipeline required for the network.

Seite 1 von 3
CF Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
CF Energy Responds to Dissident Misrepresentation Regarding Gas Price Policy
21.10.20
CF Energy Announces Intention to Apply for Approval of a Normal Course Issuer Bid
20.10.20
CF Energy Corp. Announces that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR Management Nominees using the WHITE Proxy
19.10.20
CF Energy Responds to Dissident Proxy Circular and Press Release
08.10.20
CF Energy Files Management Information Circular and Recommends Re-Election of Existing Directors