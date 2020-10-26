 

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray Approved by EPA for Use Against the Virus that Causes COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 12:30  |  30   |   |   

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray (EPA Reg No. 4091-20-3573) as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005135/en/

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is approved as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (Photo: Business Wire)

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is approved as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (Photo: Business Wire)

For a product to claim it kills a specific pathogen, the EPA must conduct a data review and provide approval. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has been tested by a third-party lab, in accordance with the EPA testing guidelines, and was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds.

In addition to providing an initial kill of the virus that causes COVID-19, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including viruses that cause common colds and the flu.1 Microban 24 also provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours2, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.

“Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray was introduced in February to give consumers a sanitizing product that works as hard as they do, providing protection against bacteria for up to 24 hours,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “As Americans shifted from their standard sanitizing routine to one focused on protecting their homes against the COVID-19 virus, Procter & Gamble has been diligently working with scientists and health experts to ensure that Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray provides the effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus that people need.”

While COVID-19 has been a primary concern for many Americans over the past eight months, the CDC is stressing the importance of reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, this fall and winter as more important than ever.3 In addition to viral illnesses like the flu, the coming sick season is also the time of year when bacterial illnesses, such as strep throat, are more common.4 That’s why in 2020, it’s important to have a sanitizing tool that will initially kill both viruses and bacteria. However, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray will also continue killing 99.9% of bacteria1 for 24 hours to provide consumers with peace of mind that their home is protected during a time when the spread of bacteria is top of mind.

Seite 1 von 3
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:35 Uhr
BEIERSDORF IM FOKUS: Luxuspflege als Last
25.10.20
Unglaublich, aber wahr: Zwei geheime Infos zu Dividenden, die dir vermutlich noch niemand verraten hat!
22.10.20
P&G Beauty kündigt die Einführung seines ersten wiederverwendbaren und wiederbefüllbaren Aluminiumflaschensystems für Head & Shoulders, Pantene Pro-V, Herbal Essences und Aussie in Europa an
22.10.20
Secret Deodorant Keeps Women’s Hockey Afloat During COVID-19 with $1 Million Commitment to PWHPA
22.10.20
Nein, Toilettenpapier keine gute Investition: 1 aristokratischer Hersteller mit starken Zahlen schon eher!
22.10.20
Marktkompass: PAYPAL, TESLA & PROCTER | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
20.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Erholung nach Kursrutsch am Montag
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Erholung setzt sich fort - Hoffnung auf Corona-Hilfpaket
20.10.20
Oral-B Announces a New Initiative and $1 Million Commitment to Help Make Better Oral Health Outcomes Possible for All
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Leichte Erholung nach schwachem Wochenbeginn

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?