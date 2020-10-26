Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray Approved by EPA for Use Against the Virus that Causes COVID-19

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray (EPA Reg No. 4091-20-3573) as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is approved as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (Photo: Business Wire)

For a product to claim it kills a specific pathogen, the EPA must conduct a data review and provide approval. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has been tested by a third-party lab, in accordance with the EPA testing guidelines, and was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds.

In addition to providing an initial kill of the virus that causes COVID-19, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including viruses that cause common colds and the flu.1 Microban 24 also provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours2, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.

“Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray was introduced in February to give consumers a sanitizing product that works as hard as they do, providing protection against bacteria for up to 24 hours,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “As Americans shifted from their standard sanitizing routine to one focused on protecting their homes against the COVID-19 virus, Procter & Gamble has been diligently working with scientists and health experts to ensure that Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray provides the effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus that people need.”

While COVID-19 has been a primary concern for many Americans over the past eight months, the CDC is stressing the importance of reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, this fall and winter as more important than ever.3 In addition to viral illnesses like the flu, the coming sick season is also the time of year when bacterial illnesses, such as strep throat, are more common.4 That’s why in 2020, it’s important to have a sanitizing tool that will initially kill both viruses and bacteria. However, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray will also continue killing 99.9% of bacteria1 for 24 hours to provide consumers with peace of mind that their home is protected during a time when the spread of bacteria is top of mind.