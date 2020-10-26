 

CSI Supports ABA’s Financial Inclusion Initiative by Facilitating Bank On-Certified Accounts

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, is joining the American Bankers Association (ABA) in supporting financial inclusion by enabling its bank customers to offer Bank On-certified accounts to consumers.

Bank On-certified accounts provide safe, affordable services—including bill pay, robust transaction capabilities and no overdraft fees—to the underbanked and unbanked populations. Millions of Americans lack access to modern banking services, and the goal of the Bank On movement is to ensure all consumers have access to an affordable bank account. A basic transaction account is an important first step toward establishing a mainstream banking relationship, securely depositing savings, accessing credit and establishing long-term financial goals.

“At CSI, we are dedicated to diversity, equality and inclusion, and we are immensely proud to support the ABA’s financial inclusion initiative,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “CSI is committed to empowering our customers and partners to serve the underbanked and unbanked, opening the door to a new financial future for Americans across the country.”

CSI’s offerings help consumers identify and enroll in low-cost transactional products that meet Bank On National Account Standards. Updated every two years by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, these Standards serve as the basis for free and independent certification evaluation.

“We deeply appreciate the support of CSI for this important initiative,” said Rob Nichols, ABA President and CEO. “By simplifying the process for their bank clients to offer Bank On-certified accounts, CSI will make it easier for Americans across the country to gain access to the banking system and the significant benefits that come with it.”

To learn more about how CSI is empowering banks to offer Bank On-certified accounts, visit: https://www.csiweb.com/bank-on/

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

