Ealixir Announces Commencement of $5 Million Equity Raise

MIAMI, LONDON, and MILAN, Italy, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an Internet technology company, specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights, today, announced the Company’s commencement of an offshore $5 million equity offering through the “best efforts” offer and sale of 2,000,000 shares of its Common Stock at USD $2.50 per share.

Ealixir has signed an Arrangement and Placement Agreement with London, UK based Pairstech Capital Management LLP (Pairstech) to place the shares with Qualified Investors in England and Italy. The Company has agreed to provide investors with “piggyback” registration rights as part of the terms of this Offering.

Upon closing of the Offering the Company intends to file a registration statement with the SEC in order to become a full reporting company and uplist to trade its Common Stock on the OTCQB.

As part of this effort Ealixir has engaged an independent auditor and PCOAB registered accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA, PC to conduct an audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2018 and 2019.

Established by Italian businessman Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir specializes in the management and protection of its clients digital identity. According to market and consumer data provider Statista, almost 4.57 billion people, or 59 percent of the global population, were active internet users as of July 2020.1 Since the internet has become the first place most individuals look for information, incorrect information can compromise both the reputation and credibility of a person or a company. Ealixir provides its clients the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet by choosing which links appear in an internet search. Ealixir’s mission is to guarantee accurate results in the management of the digital image, by best supporting and assisting their customers. With offices in 28 countries, Ealixir provides 24-hour customer service, a money back satisfaction guarantee, and intends to utilize the increased equity capital to expand its operations into additional countries throughout the world.