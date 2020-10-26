 

Conversion Labs Licenses Restorsea Technology Platform for Launch of New Teledermatology Line, Nava MD

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB) (OTCQB: CVLBD), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has signed a licensing agreement with Restorsea, a leading medical grade skincare technology platform.

Conversion Labs plans to use Restorsea’s intellectual property and proprietary formulations to create a best-in-class clinical-grade over-the-counter skincare line that will be marketed under the new Nava MD brand. The company plans to launch Nava MD in the first quarter of 2021.

Restorsea’s clinically proven skincare technology platform was the result of more than $50 million invested in R&D and intellectual property development over the last several years, and has received 35 patents along with broad industry acclaim.

Restorsea’s breakthrough clinical results have also been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Drugs in Dermatology and Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. Nava MD will be the first and presently the only direct-to-consumer product line outside of Restorsea to offer this advanced skincare technology.

Nava MD will be positioned as an online skincare and telehealth brand that will offer teledermatology services to patients in all 50 states. Teledermatology represents one of the fastest growing segments of the U.S. telehealth market. According to Fortune Business Insights, the teledermatology market is expected to grow at a 24.3% CAGR to $44.9 billion by 2027.  

“As with traditional brick and mortar dermatology, medical-grade over-the-counter products are an integral part of treating aging, dryness, acne, and other prevalent skin conditions,” stated Justin Schreiber, CEO of Conversion Labs. “Given the clinical results and industry acclaim, the Restorsea technology is in a league of its own. Incorporating it into our new direct-to-consumer teledermatology offering represents a major competitive advantage for Conversion Labs.”

According to Restorsea founder and CEO, Patti Pao, who has launched more than 400 products for top brands like Avon, Elizabeth Arden, and Guerlain: “We are thrilled to partner with Conversion Labs for this historic launch of their Nava MD line featuring our advanced skincare technologies. We’re excited that it includes our natural proprietary biocatalyst exfoliator, Aquabeautine XL.”

Aquabeautine XL is the only known natural substance that cleaves only dead skin cells, leaving living, healthy cells untouched. It makes skin look radiant, smooth, and even in tone and texture, and without the redness, irritation or thinning skin typically associated with the use of traditional exfoliators.

