 

Knight Signs New Exclusive AmBisome Agreement with Gilead in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the signing of a new exclusive distribution agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (“Gilead”) for the commercialization of AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B) in Brazil. The agreement will be effective starting January 1, 2021.

“We’re excited to renew this established partnership and we’re grateful for Gilead’s continued confidence in the Knight team” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Operating Officer of Knight. “Our Brazilian team launched AmBisome in Brazil over 20 years ago and we look forward to continuing the great work they have been doing with patients and physicians.”

“The signing of this new agreement extends the long-standing collaboration between Gilead and Grupo Biotoscana (“GBT”) and validates Knight’s valuation of the GBT acquisition” said Amal Khouri, VP Business Development of Knight.

“Gilead highly values the ongoing partnership with GBT to help address medical needs in Brazil,” said Ahmed Afifi, Vice President and Region Head Latin America at Gilead Sciences. “With this new agreement, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the expanded GBT/Knight team to help enable access to AmBisome to Brazilian patients.”

About AmBisome

AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B) is a non-pyrogenic lyophilized sterile intravenous infusion of liposomal amphotericin B. It is indicated (1) for the treatment of severe deep mycotic infections and/or endemic and opportunistic systemic mycosis, (2) for the treatment of fever of undetermined origin (FUO) in neutropenic patients where FUO is defined as persistent fever, which does not respond to antibiotic therapy after 96 hours and is highly indicative of a systemic fungal infection, (3) as the primary therapy of visceral leishmaniasis in immunocompetent patients. AmBisome is a registered trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc. and is licensed from Gilead and has been part of Knight’s Brazilian affiliate’s portfolio for over twenty years. Knight’s affiliates are responsible for distribution and commercial activities for AmBisome in Brazil as well as Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns a controlling stake in Grupo Biotoscana, a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Contact Information for Knight:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia
President and Chief Operating Officer
T: 514.484.4483
F: 514-481-4116
Email: info@knighttx.com  
Website: www.gud-knight.com

Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Arvind Utchanah
Chief Financial Officer
T. 514.484.4483
F. 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com 
Website: www.gud-knight.com  


