 

Todos Medical Announces Instrument Validation Complete at MOTO+PARA Mobile Lab

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:30  |  36   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireTodos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the completion of the instrument validation in its mobile lab division. The Company’s mobile CLIA lab partner, Integrated Health, has fully validated the analytical performance of the Company’s proprietary ANDis 350 RNA auto-extraction machine in combination with its Accurate 96 qPCR machine as part of the COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory testing validation process being performed in MOTO+PARA’s Mobile High Complexity Lab. Integrated Health expects to complete the clinical validation needed to support the commercial launch in mid-November. MOTO+PARA is in talks with several entities and expects to begin accepting contracts in mid-November 2020.

“We have spent the last 3 months building the mobile labs system in preparation for a commercial launch with a focus on the highest quality, consistent data generation, and overcoming the many technical challenges that presented themselves in the creation of a highly scalable Biosafety Level 3 built mobile lab,” said Eric Canonico, CEO of MOTOPARA Foundation. “We are pleased to have these high levels of analytical performance in the Todos instruments.”

“We feel extremely comfortable working with these instruments given the quality and consistency of the data we can now generate after spending the last 8 weeks in validation,” said Brandon Albin, Managing Partner at Integrated Health. “We are confident we can commercially launch the COVID-19 qPCR assay using Todos’ testing paradigm and reach capacity of 1000 PCR tests per day per mobile unit, in addition to antigen and antibody testing.”

“We are very excited about the potential of the mobile labs project to increase the availability and quality of testing in the United States and abroad,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Having the ability to reduce PCR turnaround times from 3-6 days to potentially as little as 3-6 hours is a complete game changer in terms of speed to diagnosis and reducing time to isolation, which would dramatically reduce the potential for a patient to become a close contact to others, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control. We will also be offering COVID-19 antigen screening and surveillance testing, as well as antibody testing to our laboratory and delivery of care partners. 

Seite 1 von 5
Todos Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Todos Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Adial Pharmaceuticals to Market the FDA, EUA Authorized, Assure/FaStep Point-of-Care Covid-19 Antibody Tests
20.10.20
Todos Medical Receives Notices of Allowance From the European Patent Office Covering Use of TBIA Cancer Platform to Detect Benign Colon Cancer
14.10.20
UPDATE:   Todos Medical Reports $2.0 Million in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2020
13.10.20
Todos Medical Reports $2.0 Million in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2020
07.10.20
Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive COVID-19 Testing Supply Agreement with MOTO+PARA’s National Mobile CLIA Lab Partner Integrated Health
30.09.20
Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive Branding and Distribution Agreement with Melbourne Biotech for 96 and 384 Well RT-PCR Machines in the United States