Todos Medical Announces Instrument Validation Complete at MOTO+PARA Mobile Lab

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the completion of the instrument validation in its mobile lab division. The Company’s mobile CLIA lab partner, Integrated Health, has fully validated the analytical performance of the Company’s proprietary ANDis 350 RNA auto-extraction machine in combination with its Accurate 96 qPCR machine as part of the COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory testing validation process being performed in MOTO+PARA’s Mobile High Complexity Lab. Integrated Health expects to complete the clinical validation needed to support the commercial launch in mid-November. MOTO+PARA is in talks with several entities and expects to begin accepting contracts in mid-November 2020.

“We have spent the last 3 months building the mobile labs system in preparation for a commercial launch with a focus on the highest quality, consistent data generation, and overcoming the many technical challenges that presented themselves in the creation of a highly scalable Biosafety Level 3 built mobile lab,” said Eric Canonico, CEO of MOTOPARA Foundation. “We are pleased to have these high levels of analytical performance in the Todos instruments.”

“We feel extremely comfortable working with these instruments given the quality and consistency of the data we can now generate after spending the last 8 weeks in validation,” said Brandon Albin, Managing Partner at Integrated Health. “We are confident we can commercially launch the COVID-19 qPCR assay using Todos’ testing paradigm and reach capacity of 1000 PCR tests per day per mobile unit, in addition to antigen and antibody testing.”

“We are very excited about the potential of the mobile labs project to increase the availability and quality of testing in the United States and abroad,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Having the ability to reduce PCR turnaround times from 3-6 days to potentially as little as 3-6 hours is a complete game changer in terms of speed to diagnosis and reducing time to isolation, which would dramatically reduce the potential for a patient to become a close contact to others, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control. We will also be offering COVID-19 antigen screening and surveillance testing, as well as antibody testing to our laboratory and delivery of care partners.