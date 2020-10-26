Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Brookfield Properties to Launch Testing Sites at 73 Shopping Mall Locations Across the U.S.

With this agreement, effective October 14 th , 2020, a network of ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com .

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“ QuestCap ”) ( NEO :QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of an agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and BPR REIT Services LLC (“Brookfield Properties”), a subsidiary of global real estate company Brookfield Property Partners, listed on the NASDAQ (NASDAQ:BPY). Collection Sites will lease 50 x 100 ft of space, for an initial 4-month term, in the parking lots of 75 shopping malls owned or managed by Brookfield Properties.

“We are excited to add another well-respected company to our list of COVID-19 testing partners in the fight to restore everyday life,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “It’s known that testing is the key to reducing the spread of the virus; these additional sites will serve to increase access to testing for communities across the US.”

The network of pop-up labs will be located across 73 Brookfield Properties’ shopping centers locations in 35 U.S. states, with California, Texas, and Arizona targeted initially. Testing sites will now be available for Americans seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location is set to begin installation in November 2020 with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site and charging USD $59 to $139 per test.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The new testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR, with results within 24 hours of testing. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.