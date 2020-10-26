 

Fifth Third Announces Appointment of Timothy N. Spence as President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 12:45  |  41   |   |   

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced the appointment of Tim Spence as president. His promotion will support the Company’s ongoing successful execution of its strategic initiatives and further strengthen its position as a leading regional bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005298/en/

Tim Spence, President of Fifth Third Bancorp (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Spence, President of Fifth Third Bancorp (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, effective immediately, Spence will oversee all business lines and regional banking, while continuing his leadership of the Bank’s strategy. It was Spence’s strength in strategy that first brought him to Fifth Third in 2015. He led that area as chief strategy officer and then advanced in 2017 to head consumer banking and payments as well. Before joining Fifth Third, Spence was a senior partner in the financial services practice at Oliver Wyman, a global strategy and risk management consulting firm. Spence will continue to report to Greg Carmichael, the Company’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“Tim has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and vision in driving the strategy and execution to transform Fifth Third through innovation and technology,” said Carmichael. “Over the past several years, he has been a principal architect and catalyst of many of the Company’s most important strategic initiatives. Those initiatives include organic growth investments, numerous partnerships with fintechs and other third parties, and the 2019 acquisition of MB Financial Inc. in Chicago – a move that dramatically changed the competitive landscape and positioned us for success in one of our most important markets. Tim is keenly focused on solutions that enable Fifth Third to best serve our customers – from individuals to small and large businesses – and help them achieve their goals.”

Spence long has been heralded for his commitment to innovation and has helped the Bank significantly advance its digital transformation. In 2018, American Banker recognized him as Digital Banker of the Year, an award whose past honorees have included forward-thinking leaders from the nation’s largest financial institutions. In addition to recognizing his many achievements to date, that award highlighted his customer-centric approach, which has been the hallmark of Spence’s banking career.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Spence and his family make their home in Cincinnati. Spence devotes time to several local community and economic development organizations, including serving on the executive committee of the board at Cintrifuse, a public-private partnership that exists to build a sustainable tech-based economy in Greater Cincinnati, on the advisory board for Miami University’s Altman Institute for Entrepreneurship, and as member and co-chair of the commerce committee for the Cincinnati Chamber’s RESTART Taskforce. He also serves as a board member for the Consumer Bankers Association.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $202 billion in assets and operates 1,122 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,414 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2020, had $422 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $53 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Fifth Third Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
21.10.20
Fifth Third Bank Strengthens Relationship with Bellwether Enterprise
20.10.20
Fifth Third Bank Named to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index
07.10.20
Fifth Third Collaborates with NeighborWorks America to Prevent Foreclosures and Evictions
05.10.20
Fifth Third’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Highlights the Value of Sustainability