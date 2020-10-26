AGF Announces Final Valuations and Confirms Termination of AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF

The AGFiQ ETFs were also delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on October 23, 2020.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its announcement on August 13, 2020 , AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) confirms that AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (the “AGFiQ ETFs”) were terminated effective at the close of business on October 23, 2020 (the “ETF Termination Date”).

Following the terminations, all remaining securityholders of each AGFiQ ETF will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the applicable AGFiQ ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of that AGFiQ ETF, on a pro rata basis, based on the rates below (the “Final NAV per unit”).

Fund Name Ticker Final NAV per unit AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio



(formerly, AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF) QGL $31.9472 AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF QUDV $21.6207

All payments will be made to the remaining securityholders on or about October 28, 2020, without any further action required by those securityholders.

Further information about the AGFiQ ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.



The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.



AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com