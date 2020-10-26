 

Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Remaining Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:45  |  52   |   |   

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) (“Brookfield Business Partners”), together with certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield”), today announced it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc., now operating as Sagen MI CanadaTM (the “Company”) (TSX: MIC) not already owned by Brookfield (the “Transaction”).

The Company is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada, providing mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, in turn making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers.

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Brookfield, which currently owns an approximate 57% controlling interest in the Company, will purchase all of the remaining outstanding common shares of the Company at a price of C$43.50 per share. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 22% to the Company’s closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 23, 2020, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement, and a premium of approximately 25% to the 20-day volume weighted average price on that date.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement which will provide existing shareholders of the Company with price certainty and a meaningful premium in an uncertain market environment,” said David Nowak, Managing Partner, Brookfield Business Partners.

Stuart Levings, President and CEO, stated, “The Transaction, together with our Company’s recent rebranding as Sagen MI CanadaTM, represents an exciting new chapter for the Company. We look forward under Brookfield’s ownership to continuing to work with lenders, regulators and mortgage professionals to help people responsibly achieve and maintain the dream of home ownership.”

The Company’s board of directors, other than certain conflicted directors (the “Board”), unanimously approved the Arrangement Agreement following a unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of the Board.

Closing

The Transaction will be implemented by way of and subject to a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Closing of the Transaction is subject to shareholder approval at a special meeting of the Company (the “Special Meeting”) expected to be held in late December 2020. The Transaction is also subject to court approval, approval by the federal Minister of Finance, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Brookfield Business Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.05.20
5
Brookfield Business Partners