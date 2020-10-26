Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Remaining Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc.

The Company is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada, providing mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, in turn making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) (“Brookfield Business Partners”), together with certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield”), today announced it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc., now operating as Sagen MI Canada TM (the “Company”) (TSX: MIC) not already owned by Brookfield (the “Transaction”).

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Brookfield, which currently owns an approximate 57% controlling interest in the Company, will purchase all of the remaining outstanding common shares of the Company at a price of C$43.50 per share. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 22% to the Company’s closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 23, 2020, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement, and a premium of approximately 25% to the 20-day volume weighted average price on that date.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement which will provide existing shareholders of the Company with price certainty and a meaningful premium in an uncertain market environment,” said David Nowak, Managing Partner, Brookfield Business Partners.

Stuart Levings, President and CEO, stated, “The Transaction, together with our Company’s recent rebranding as Sagen MI CanadaTM, represents an exciting new chapter for the Company. We look forward under Brookfield’s ownership to continuing to work with lenders, regulators and mortgage professionals to help people responsibly achieve and maintain the dream of home ownership.”

The Company’s board of directors, other than certain conflicted directors (the “Board”), unanimously approved the Arrangement Agreement following a unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of the Board.

Closing

The Transaction will be implemented by way of and subject to a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Closing of the Transaction is subject to shareholder approval at a special meeting of the Company (the “Special Meeting”) expected to be held in late December 2020. The Transaction is also subject to court approval, approval by the federal Minister of Finance, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.