 

Invitation to Talenom Plc’s Capital Markets Day on 11 November 2020

Talenom Plc, Press release 26 October 2020 at 13:45

Invitation to Talenom Plc’s Capital Markets Day on 11 November 2020

Talenom Plc will hold a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and the media as a webcast on 11 November 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 EET. At the Capital Markets Day, Talenom will present its strategy in more depth. The agenda for the day includes presentations on topics such as new services and the small customer concept, development of automation, building the company’s competitive advantage through customer experience, acquisitions and international growth. In addition to CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala and CFO Antti Aho, the speakers will include other Talenom executives.

The event can be viewed as a live webcast in Finnish and simultaneously as a webcast recording in English. The link to the webcast and the presentation materials will be published before the start of the event on the company’s website at Talenom.fi/en/investors. Recordings of the presentations will be available on the company's website after the event.

It is also possible to attend the event at the company's premises in the Sanomatalo building (address Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). In order to protect the health of the participants and maintain safety distances, the number of on-site participants is very limited. The coronavirus situation might lead to changes to the Sanomatalo event.

Participants will have the opportunity to present questions to the company’s management in Finnish and English both during the webcast starting from around 10:40 EET and by emailing questions in advance to investors@talenom.fi.

Registration for the Capital Markets Day is required at the latest on 6 November 2020, by email investors@talenom.fi or by phone +358 207 525 403. More detailed information about the final agenda and schedule of the event, and practical arrangements, will be published closer to the date at Talenom.fi/en/investors.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.talenom.fi


