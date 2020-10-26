Black Diamond Therapeutics Presents Pre-Clinical Data on Lead Product Candidate BDTX-189 at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced the presentation of pre-clinical data on the Company’s lead product candidate BDTX-189 at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2020).



“These pre-clinical data demonstrate BDTX-189’s ability to potently and selectively inhibit a full spectrum of allosteric EGFR and HER2 mutations while sparing wild-type EGFR (WT-EGFR), a profile that supports our hypothesis that BDTX-189 has the potential to achieve clinically relevant dose levels while limiting toxicities associated with inhibition of WT-EGFR,” said Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Discovery and Translational Sciences at Black Diamond Therapeutics. “With a pre-clinical pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic (PD) profile designed for rapid and sustained target inhibition, BDTX-189 has shown dose-dependent regression of allosteric EGFR and HER2 tumors in an in vivo setting including patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, to date, suggesting that BDTX-189 has the potential to offer a differentiated clinical profile for patients with these genetically defined cancers.”

In cell-based assays, BDTX-189 achieved potent inhibition of each of the 48 allosteric ErbB mutant variants tested with an average selectivity vs. WT-EGFR of greater than 50-fold, including the family of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) Exon 20 insertion mutations. Additionally, the potency and selectivity profile for BDTX-189 against a selection of allosteric EGFR and HER2 mutations was compared to that of other currently approved ErbB tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) (erlotinib, afatinib, dacomitinib, osimertinib, and neratinib) and with ErbB TKIs currently in clinical development (mobocertinib, poziotinib, and CLN-081). BDTX-189’s selectivity compared favorably with the other inhibitors evaluated, which either lacked potency against the broad panel of allosteric ErbB mutant oncogenes or did not achieve targeted selectivity vs. WT-EGFR.