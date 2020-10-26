 

Western Digital and Dropbox Team to Accelerate Deployment of Leading-Edge Cloud Infrastructure for Today’s Online World

Empowering the world’s most essential data infrastructures, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), a leading global collaboration platform, is one of the first to qualify the Ultrastar DC HC650 20TB, host-managed, shingled magnetic recording (SMR) hard disk drives (HDD). With Western Digital SMR HDDs serving as the storage foundation for its custom-built, multi-exabyte storage platforms, Dropbox continues its strategic path, taking advantage of the highest storage densities with the lowest TCO without sacrificing data durability and availability for its 600 million+ online customers.

Western Digital Ultrastar DC HC650 20TB SMR HDDs and Dropbox custom-built storage platforms are accelerating the deployment of leading-edge infrastructure for increasing cloud storage demands. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve been working with Western Digital for many years, and throughout several phases of our storage platform development,” said Andrew Fong, vice president of engineering, Dropbox. “Online tools and services are more important than ever before, so we need to be able to quickly innovate, expand functionality and scale to help stay competitive. We look forward to deploying these higher capacity 20TB SMR hard drives to further our cost savings and to provide our customers with even more value. Western Digital is an important strategic partner and we look forward to continuously pushing cloud infrastructure boundaries together.”

“Dropbox was a pioneer in adopting SMR at scale, and their commitment has definitely paid off, giving them an early mover advantage by enabling rapid development of the highest capacity HDDs in the industry into their cloud infrastructure,” said Andrew Dorian, vice president of enterprise hard drives. “We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Dropbox to help them scale and capitalize on the growing customer demand for cloud services, online storage and remote collaboration tools.”

As the industry’s first 20TB HDDs, the Ultrastar DC HC650 delivers unmatched TCO for scale-out enterprise and cloud data centers through increased storage density and improved power efficiency. Featuring the highest capacity in the industry, cloud and enterprise customers recognize the benefits of SMR HDDs and are adopting the technology to contend with the massive growth in data. When considering exabyte-scale needs, and associated capital and operating cost of the data center, the long-term value in terms of lower cost-per-TB, higher density, low power and high reliability can help benefit the bottom line.

