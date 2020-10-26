 

Update of financial calendar 2020 and release of calendar for 2021

Company Announcement

26 October 2020
Announcement No. 23

Update of financial calendar 2020 and release of calendar for 2021

2020
10 November       Interim Report, Q3 2020 (previously 18 November)

2021
10 February        Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
24 February        2020 Annual Report
25 March            Annual General Meeting
19 May               Interim Report, Q1 2021
17 August           Interim Report, Q2 2021
17 November      Interim Report, Q3 2021

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:       Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

Attachment


Disclaimer

