 

Liquid Media Commercializes Four Retro Games, Inks New Publishing Deal With Throwback Entertainment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) has completed emulation of four retro video games, completing the commercialization process and advancing the monetization phase. The games -- Kwirk, Dirt Trax FX, Blast Works: Build, Trade, Destroy, and BlowOut -- are rolling out worldwide on popular PC platforms including Xbox and Steam. To make these titles rapidly available for gamers around the globe, Liquid has joined forces with Throwback Entertainment Inc. (“Throwback”) as publisher, expanding the existing relationship between the two companies. Liquid will also publish Dirt Trax FX via its partnership with Polycade.

“Demand for retro gaming continues to grow worldwide,” said Daniel Cruz, Chief Financial Officer of Liquid. “With the expansion of Switch Online by Nintendo, the Atari VCS and more hardware being produced than ever before, we believe Liquid’s new partnerships with Throwback and Polycade will help us sell and get our titles in front of more gamers than ever before.”

Polycade was invented by Tyler Bushnell, the son of Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, and enables retro-enthusiasts to play classic games like Liquid’s Dirt Trax FX in the 21st century.

Throwback has existing relationships with key distribution platforms such as Valve’s Steam, GOG.com (part of the CD Projekt Red group), Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Atari and many others.

“We are excited to be working with Liquid to further advance their retro gaming commercialization strategy. Retro is in our DNA and together we believe our companies can offer incredible gaming experiences and capture the imaginations of millions of people around the world,” said Andrew Cowling, IT and Distribution Manager for Throwback. “Fans can purchase BlowOut on Steam and Xbox today, and on other platforms in the coming weeks. The other titles are also scheduled to roll out on other PC platforms with those same Q4 timelines.”

“COVID-19 has pushed the expectation of timing for digital strategies to the present,” adds Cruz. “It takes time to reboot retro games, yet Liquid has successfully delivered titles for mobile devices as well as a diversified slate of PC platforms. We are excited to continue advancing our retro gaming portfolio and to be working with Throwback to unlock more sales from our retro library.”

Seite 1 von 2
Liquid Media Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Liquid Partners With Polycade to Release Retro Gaming Titles