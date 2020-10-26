 

LexisNexis InterAction and Foundation Software Group Team Up to Help Firms Improve Business Development Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

The integration allows firms to use best-in-class technology to grow revenue by better understanding and serving their clients

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced a new collaboration with Foundation Software Group, developer of the first firm intelligence platform for law firms. The relationship will initially focus on the integration of Foundation with LexisNexis InterAction, a leading client relationship management (CRM) solution purpose-built for legal and professional services, to empower the business development efforts of law and professional services firms.

LexisNexis Logo

"Law firm marketing and business development departments need a holistic view of client relationships to support their wide range of work from strategic planning to pipeline management. This natural integration of InterAction and Foundation provides insight into work that has been done, lawyers who did it, and all the parties involved – giving firms a competitive advantage," said Scott Wallingford, General Manager and Vice President of LexisNexis Legal Business Solutions.

The combination of industry-leading CRM plus data management and firm intelligence solutions provides an unmatched experience, enabling firms to more efficiently leverage their collective knowledge to better understand and serve their clients and grow revenue. The streamlined integration will connect the contact and relationship content in InterAction with the rich client, matter, party, and lawyer data within Foundation. Unifying this data will offer firms insights needed to win specific opportunities, providing clear connections between relationships, opportunities, and experiences.

"Both Foundation and InterAction are focused on empowering firms to successfully execute their business development strategy," said Barry Solomon, Executive Vice President of Foundation Software Group. "This holistic best-of-breed solution enables firms to efficiently connect the dots across the client lifecycle from marketing initiatives to work being done by the lawyers, improving both the business and practice of law."

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis and Nexis services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About InterAction
LexisNexis InterAction is the leading client relationship platform for law and professional services firms. For almost three decades, InterAction has helped firms of all sizes drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth, and increase revenue by embedding client intelligence at the heart of every engagement. We aim to be a partner that helps you grow your book of business through an innovative portfolio that enables you to uncover value in your contacts while improving your ability to deliver meaningful relationship experiences. Discover more at interaction.com.

About Foundation Software Group
Foundation Software Group enables large law firms to transform their disparate data about clients, matters, people, and parties into usable and actionable information. Its Firm Intelligence platform includes integrated applications for Experience Management, Expertise Location, and Strategic Relationship Management — leveraging firm knowledge to win new business, improve client service, and gain insight into both the business and practice of law. Foundation is led by an accomplished team of professionals with deep experience in successful law firm application development. Learn more at https://foundationsg.com/

Media Contact
Erin Harrison
Plat4orm PR
203-610-9492
erin@plat4orm.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847603/LexisNexis_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on ...
Hospital Outsourcing Market Size Worth $679.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Andrew Alliance Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Pipetting Robot, Andrew+
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sai Life Sciences to significantly expand biology capabilities at its integrated R&D campus
Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November
Finastra launches Fusion Data Cloud next generation data platform for rapid financial services ...
Third party tests confirm HYZON Motors' new liquid-cooled fuel cell stack leads the world in power ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease