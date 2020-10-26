United Health Products Announces Journal of Wound Care to Publish HemoStyp Human Trial Peer Reviewed Article

Dr. Gerard Abate, Chief Medical Officer, United Health Products, stated: “This is the first head-to-head trial of two ORCs. The data demonstrates that HemoStyp consistently achieved hemostasis faster than Surgicel in all surgical classes studied in less than two minutes, whereas Surgicel could not and failed to control bleeding in six (6) patients where the control timed out at 10 minutes. Based on the overall data, upon anticipated PMA approval for class III FDA surgical use, surgeons will have a superior product to utilize for low grade surgical bleeds.”

United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC) (“UHP” or the “Company”), developer, manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, a patented Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC), today announced that the Journal of Wound Care, headquartered in London, England, has informed the Company that UHP’s submitted article, Efficacy and Safety of HemoStyp as an Adjunct for Management of Secondary Hemostasis in the Operative Setting, has been accepted for publication in the November 2020 edition. This article, which was peer reviewed, was authored by Raymond Schaerf, MD, Sasan Najibi, MD, John Conrad, MD, and Gerard Abate, MD. This journal submission highlights the results of the study showing HemoStyp’s superiority to Surgicel, an Ethicon Inc. product, a division of Johnson & Johnson.

About Journal of Wound Care – A global leading journal for professionals in wound care, publishing cutting edge evidence-based research enabling its audience to be up to date with the latest in innovation, research, and education in wound care. Double blind peer reviewed, JWC is the only Global wound care journal to be both Pubmed and Medline listed with an impact factor of 1.95, reaching 8,000 clinicians, podiatrists, surgeons, nurses, academics, scientists, and key opinion leaders every month.

About United Health Products – United Health Products develops technology; manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The company’s main product, HemoStyp, is derived from oxidized regenerated cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com.

