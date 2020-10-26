 

Telecom Consulting Group Becomes Master Agent for Avaya Cloud Office – Expanding Access to Cloud Communications for Organizations of All Sizes

Telecom Consulting Group (TCG), a leading National Master Agency, and Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that TCG will be a new Master Agent in the U.S. market, offering Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud solution providing unified communications across voice, video, team messaging, file sharing and fax.

Communication delivered via a single platform is increasingly important, and by enabling voice calls, team messaging, meetings, conferencing and file sharing in a single solution, Avaya Cloud Office reduces cost and complexity while empowering workforces to call, meet and message across any device from wherever they are.

With over 150 pre-built business solution integrations on RingCentral’s platform, users can keep the tools they rely on daily and integrate them with Avaya Cloud Office. This allows users to benefit from Avaya’s enterprise-grade features and services with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget.

“With Telecom Consulting Group’s 5,000 agents nationwide and 20 channel managers across the country, we are pleased to partner with Telecom Consulting Group and have them offer Avaya Cloud Office to their extensive partner community,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. “Avaya Cloud Office helps customers go beyond voice communications to a world where multi-channel, multi-touchpoint collaboration brings unprecedented productivity to users and unprecedented responsiveness to customers. As UCaaS (unified communications as a service) continues to become increasingly important, TCG is well positioned to provide our technology to an expanding market.”

“Telecom Consulting Group is very excited for this opportunity with Avaya, and our that partners will benefit by having the entire suite of Avaya cloud offerings at their fingertips to quote and sell,” said Dan Pirigyi, Partner, Telecom Consulting Group. “They have assembled an all-star channel team, that will help provide excellent pre and post-sale support to our Avaya Cloud Office customers. Avaya is a globally recognized brand, and should be thought of for any UCaaS opportunity that arises.”

