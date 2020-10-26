AtriCure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

AtriCure’s management team will be presenting at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in a virtual setting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of this event by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.