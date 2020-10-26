AtriCure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.
AtriCure’s management team will be presenting at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in a virtual setting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of this event by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.
AtriCure management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the Canaccord MedTech and Diagnostics Forum in a virtual setting on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Due to the format of this event, no webcast will be available.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator Synergy Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.
