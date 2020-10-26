IVERIC bio to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 2, 2020

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, 2020. Following the announcement, the IVERIC bio management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

To participate in this conference call, dial 866-575-6539 (USA) or 323-794-2575 (International), passcode 6339331. A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the IVERIC bio website at www.ivericbio.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call for two weeks. The replay number is 888-203-1112 (USA), passcode 6339331.