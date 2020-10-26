 

Medallia and Visier Collaborate to Provide Leaders with Critical Employee Insights for Evidence-Based Decision Making

Medallia (MDLA), the leader in experience management, today announced a collaboration with Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics. The two companies will collaborate to provide HR and people leaders with a comprehensive view of the employee that brings together people data with employee experiences. This complete view will enable organizations to predict employee behavior and take action to avoid turnover and improve productivity.

“Understanding the lifecycle of your employees is critical to the health of an organization,” said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. “Employee’s experiences don’t occur in a vacuum. There are moments that impact how an employee will perform in a role, whether they continue to progress within their organization or if they begin to consider exiting. By connecting Visier people data with Medallia experience data, we can begin to see a true picture of how experiences are creating lasting impacts within organizations, and how to use those experiences to drive better business outcomes.”

Combining employee operations data such as manager changes, overtime, paid time off, with employee and customer feedback creates a comprehensive view with actionable insights that empowers people leaders to improve the employee experience.

“There is a significant opportunity for organizations to better inform manager decision making and improve retention and culture, and this is driven by employee engagement. The combination of Visier and Medallia technologies will be the first time a software offering brings together people metrics with employee and customer engagement insights to provide deep intelligence for manager action,” said Melissa Arronte, employee experience practice lead for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

About Visier

Visier’s purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now. Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results. Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built-in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with 5,000 customers in 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.

