JAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 2, 2020 after the close of the stock market. The Company will also hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT on November 2, 2020 via the Internet either here or at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (833) 423-0496; international callers should dial (918) 922-2390. All callers should dial in approximately 20 minutes prior to start of the conference time (earlier than normal due to high volume) and provide required passcode “8283204”.