× Artikel versenden

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2020

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: MTT) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2020. Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Total Net Assets $ 254,198,858 …





Die Daten werden nur zum Versenden der Nachricht benutzt und nicht gespeichert.