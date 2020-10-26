Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2020
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: MTT) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|August 31, 2020
|May 31, 2020
|August 31, 2019
|Total Net Assets
|
$
|
254,198,858
$
244,816,067
$
261,938,394
$
20.84
$
20.07
$
21.48
$
20.26
$
19.51
$
21.49
(2.78)%
(2.79)%
0.05%
12,200,435
12,200,435
12,193,929
$
1,869,302
$
1,879,066
$
2,076,907
$
9,398,456
$
(19,924,911)
$
5,977,974
$
0 Kommentare