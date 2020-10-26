 

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Seeks Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the prestigious Canadian & International Law firm McMillan LLP to assist with the application for an eventual Senior Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Corporate Rationale For The TSX Graduation Petition

As RevoluGROUP and our five wholly-owned subsidiaries continue with the corporate expansion into international markets, the Company feels that now is the correct time to commence the application process for a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company has chosen the prestigious Canadian & International Law firm McMillan LLP due to their inherent and profound knowledge in these matters. As we continue to achieve our corporate goals, the increased access to capital, enhanced reputation, greater corporate visibility, increased analyst coverage, possible access to institutional capital, and improved M&A opportunities inherent to a senior TSX listing should, in the long run, benefit shareholders.

Fintech and Open Banking

The RevoluGROUP subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L holds the esteemed European PSD2 open banking license. The Company's financial technology is proprietary, currently providing financial services and payments in 54 countries, with over 40 supplementary countries on the close horizon. Notably, the Company has recently made inroads to obtain the analogous Canadian FINTRAC and United States MSB licenses. The COVID19 pandemic, allied to the rapid digitalization of payments, is spurring the rapid adoption of Open Banking worldwide. Likewise, 2020 has unmistakably been the year of Fintech. On the world stage, Europe commenced open banking deregulation in 2007. Brazil has recently done the same, and the United States is also following suit with specific bank charters for Fintech innovators. Simultaneously, Canada is close to deciding upon a legal framework for the nascent Open Banking that has dominated financial news across Europe since 2007. RevoluGROUP has embraced the new trend of open banking. It also owns multiple fully compliant financial platforms that are self-licensed in 27 European countries and a further 27 non-EU countries through bilateral accords. RevoluGROUP is projecting rapid growth in revenue as a result.

