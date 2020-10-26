 

ORYX Gaming adds Arcadem to Roster of RGS Partners

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryx Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), has further strengthened its RGS offering by adding up-and-coming games studio Arcadem to its roster of exclusive platform partners.   

Evil Elf: The Night Before Christmas will be the first of Arcadem’s games to be launched on Oryx’s RGS in November, with further thrilling titles set to be released early next year.

The Malta-based supplier was founded in 2020 and its unique and fresh content features a futuristic perspective with high-quality design, graphics and sound that stands out in the market. Arcadem is the latest addition to Oryx’s exclusive RGS partners and follows recently added Peter & Sons and CandleBets, as well as long-standing studios GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero.

Oryx RGS is a premium remote gaming server, at the frontline of technology and industry trends. It provides speed, creativity, control, flexibility and almost limitless development capabilities, including availability for HTML5 gaming in a global marketplace. Oryx RGS aims to be the platform of choice for starter game studios looking to develop games and their brand, as well as established studios aiming to expand their reach to global markets.

Oryx is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.  

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of Oryx Gaming, said: “Arcadem’s slot games are truly unique and offer players a fantastic player experience with their superb futuristic themes and strong algorithms. We can’t wait to introduce the first titles to our partners and their players and we’re excited to see what the future will bring for this vibrant games studio. We look forward to a strong partnership.”

Christian Hellman, Director of Arcadem, said: "Oryx is one of the leading aggregation platforms in today’s market and it is a privilege to provide our premium content to their client base. Our partnership with Oryx Gaming is an essential step forward and I believe this further reinforces our innovative approach and the quality of our games. The entire Arcadem team is delighted to work with such an established platform provider.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider.  Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air
lina@squareintheair.com

For US investor inquiries, please contact:
Laine Yonker, Edison Group
+1-646-653-7035
lyonker@edisongroup.com


