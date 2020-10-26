Franklin Electric Declares Payment Of Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share payable November 19, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 5, 2020.



Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.