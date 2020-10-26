Grace Licenses UNIPOL PP Process Technology to Dongguan Grand Resource for Two Additional Lines

This is part of the continued investment in UNIPOL PP Process Technology lines by DGR. The first license was signed in 2016. Building additional capacity at the same site will help DGR further optimize costs, shorten construction time, and broaden their product portfolio.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL PP Process Technology to Dongguan Grand Resource Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (DGR). The UNIPOL PP facility, located in Guangdong Province, China, is designed to produce 600 KTA of polypropylene. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

In addition to the process technology license, the collaboration includes a long-term catalyst supply agreement between Grace and DGR, giving DGR the ability to produce a wide variety of resin grades and provide more polypropylene options to their customers.

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL PP Process Technology provides the broadest range of polypropylene homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers in the industry. The process technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPPAC Advanced Process Control System, allow for maximum performance.

“We are excited to partner with Grace once again and continue to build on our existing relationship. Based on our previous UNIPOL PP technology experience, it was an easy decision to put our trust in Grace,” said Mr. Li Hanchu, General Manager of GDR. “We have been pleased with the operability of our existing UNIPOL PP plant and the services and support that Grace has provided over the last several years. Choosing to build additional capacity using the UNIPOL PP Process Technology and using Grace catalysts that have been specifically developed to get the most out of the process, enable us to tap into ongoing technical support to achieve even better results.”

Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business, said, “We are extremely pleased that DGR has chosen UNIPOL PP Process Technology as the basis for its continued growth in the polypropylene business. We welcome the trust they have placed in Grace and look forward to helping them succeed as a key regional player. Our process technology, our catalysts, and our global technical services team will improve DGR’s ability to produce leading products and meet growing demand for non-phthalate resins in the Chinese market.”