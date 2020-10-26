Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Robert Tjian as Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board and His Resignation from the Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), today announced that, based on his desire to lead Nurix’s Scientific Advisory Board, Robert Tjian, Ph.D. has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective November 1, 2020. Dr. Tjian (“Tij”) has served as a member of our Board of Directors since November 2016. Dr. Tjian will continue to provide guidance and advice to Nurix in his new role as Chairman of Nurix’s Scientific Advisory Board.



“I have been impressed with the scientific achievements the Nurix team has made in both basic and translational science around E3 ligases, an extremely challenging target class,” said Dr. Tjian. “From the early days when I first initiated the discussion around the formation of Nurix with my colleagues Micha Rape and John Kuriyan at the University of California, Berkeley and Art Weiss at the University of California, San Francisco, to our now much anticipated initiation of clinical trials for our first drug candidates, Nurix has been and will continue advancing on an exciting scientific and medical journey to bring potential breakthrough therapies to patients with cancer deploying powerful new disease modifying modalities.”