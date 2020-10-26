 

Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Robert Tjian as Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board and His Resignation from the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), today announced that, based on his desire to lead Nurix’s Scientific Advisory Board, Robert Tjian, Ph.D. has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective November 1, 2020. Dr. Tjian (“Tij”) has served as a member of our Board of Directors since November 2016. Dr. Tjian will continue to provide guidance and advice to Nurix in his new role as Chairman of Nurix’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“I have been impressed with the scientific achievements the Nurix team has made in both basic and translational science around E3 ligases, an extremely challenging target class,” said Dr. Tjian. “From the early days when I first initiated the discussion around the formation of Nurix with my colleagues Micha Rape and John Kuriyan at the University of California, Berkeley and Art Weiss at the University of California, San Francisco, to our now much anticipated initiation of clinical trials for our first drug candidates, Nurix has been and will continue advancing on an exciting scientific and medical journey to bring potential breakthrough therapies to patients with cancer deploying powerful new disease modifying modalities.”

“On behalf of the entire Nurix team, I would like to thank Tij for his service over the past four years and his continued commitment to Nurix in his new role as Chairman of our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. “Tij will continue to be the scientific North Star for Nurix as we explore the E3 ligase drug discovery space to bring targeted protein modulation drugs into clinical trials.”

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Nurix Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Nurix Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update
06.10.20
Nurix Therapeutics to Present at 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit