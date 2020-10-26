 

Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of high-value collectibles, today announced that, pursuant to its previously adopted dividend policy, the Board of Directors has declared the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  The cash dividend will be paid on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2020.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the high-value collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and memorabilia (“collectibles”). The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business. This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company's website, http://www.collectorsuniverse.com and is also published in print.

Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers
949-224-3874
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com 


Collectors Universe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Collectors Universe to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
05.10.20
Collectors Universe Announces Facility Expansion to Increase Operations Capacity and Accommodate Growth
29.09.20
Collectors Universe Appoints Two New Independent Directors