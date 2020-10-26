 

Fulgent Genetics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday November 9, 2020

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday November 9, 2020. The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and through a live conference call by dialing (855) 321-9535 using the conference ID 1466548. An audio replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website or by calling (855) 859-2056 using passcode 1466548 through November 16, 2020.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics’ proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the company’s advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) - based tests. The company has received Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.

Investor Relations Contacts:
The Blueshirt Group
Nicole Borsje, 415-217-2633; nicole@blueshirtgroup.com


