Fulgent Genetics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday November 9, 2020

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday November 9, 2020. The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.



The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and through a live conference call by dialing (855) 321-9535 using the conference ID 1466548. An audio replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website or by calling (855) 859-2056 using passcode 1466548 through November 16, 2020.