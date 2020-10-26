 

TRACON Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TRC102 in Malignant Glioma, Including Glioblastoma

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted TRC102 orphan drug designation for the treatment of patients with malignant glioma, including glioblastoma (GBM). TRC102 is a small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision repair pathway.

TRC102 is being studied in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). TRC102 was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in combination with Temodar chemotherapy in 19 patients with progressive or recurrent GBM who progressed following Temodar and external beam radiotherapy. Extended survival was observed in two patients for more than two years, both of whom demonstrated activation of the DNA base excision repair pathway and demonstrated hyperactivation of DNA damage response genes. TRC102 was also evaluated in combination with chemotherapy and external beam radiotherapy in a separate Phase 1 study of 15 patients with newly diagnosed non-squamous cell non-small cell lung cancer that resulted in a response by the Radiographic Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) in all patients, including three patients who had a complete response to treatment.

“Orphan drug designation for TRC102 underscores the high level of unmet medical need in patients with malignant glioma and supports its potential in this indication based on the previously reported data demonstrating prolonged survival in patients retreated with Temodar combined with TRC102,” said James Freddo, M.D, Chief Medical Officer of TRACON. “We remain committed to developing TRC102 in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute and believe that the data generated to date provide a rationale to study TRC102 in combination with Temodar and radiotherapy in newly diagnosed patients with malignant glioma.”

