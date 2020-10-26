Guardion Health Sciences Announces Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial of Lumega-Z

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Lumega-Z, its flagship nutritional product which is now being marketed under the NutriGuard brand. This clinical trial, which is part of the Company’s on-going investigator-driven studies program to support clinical claims for the Company’s proprietary products, is designed to evaluate the impact of Lumega-Z on the restoration of the macular pigment and its relationship to the stabilization or recovery of vision. Depletion of the macular pigment at the back of the eye is a risk factor for vision loss related to age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”), glaucoma and other serious eye diseases.



The clinical study, which is being conducted by William E. “Rick” Sponsel, M.D., will focus on patients with eye disease and will evaluate the impact that the macular pigment has on stabilizing and/or restoring visual function and other clinical measures. Dr. Sponsel is a world-renowned expert in ocular physiology, ocular circulation and innovative techniques for treating eye diseases. After serving as Director of Clinical Research at the University of Texas, Dr. Sponsel transitioned into private practice in San Antonio, Texas. His practice focuses on patients with advanced ocular disease, including macular generation, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. Dr. Sponsel continues to serve as Professor of Vision Sciences at UIW and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at UTSA. Over his 30-year career, Dr. Sponsel has published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and numerous book chapters.

The clinical study will compare the macular pigment and other clinical measures in patients taking Lumega-Z against patients not taking Lumega-Z or any other ocular nutrition product. The study will focus on glaucoma patients with controlled intraocular pressure, but who continue to have vision problems, and will compare results from 30 patients who have taken Lumega-Z daily for 12 months to 30 similar patients who are not on a regimen of Lumega-Z or any other ocular nutrition product.